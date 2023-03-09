Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $745,000 Position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GENQ. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,238,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GENQ opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

