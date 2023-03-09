Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

