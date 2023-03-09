Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Hudbay Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 512,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

