Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,111 shares of company stock valued at $8,333,879 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.