MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,252.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,095.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $961.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile



MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

