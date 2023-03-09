Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 145.7% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 474,400 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,159,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth $304,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.