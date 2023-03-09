Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 570,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 223,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ASTL stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
