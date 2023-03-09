Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 116.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Atlas by 72.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Stock Performance

NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

About Atlas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.