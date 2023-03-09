31,426 Shares in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 943,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,762 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 248,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

