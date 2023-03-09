Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 279,628 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 279,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 192.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 196.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $1,182,551. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

SEAS opened at $63.51 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

