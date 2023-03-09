Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

NYSE:GPI opened at $227.06 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $242.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.83%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.