Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.9 %

ANET opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $567,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,933.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $567,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,933.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,962 shares of company stock worth $12,424,639. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

