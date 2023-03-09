Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 789.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

