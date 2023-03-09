Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 142,157 Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 142,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Duluth Price Performance

Duluth Profile

DLTH opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.