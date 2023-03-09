Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,560 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $15,459,769.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,191,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,140,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $15,459,769.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,191,120 shares in the company, valued at $691,140,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,027,380 shares of company stock worth $88,380,403. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading

