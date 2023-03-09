Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $967,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Terex by 69.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Terex by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 45.9% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity at Terex

Terex Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $594,339.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,365,700.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $594,339.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,365,700.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

