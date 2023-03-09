Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $934,000 Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,257,305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,400,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,159,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,057,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,535,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRBG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.