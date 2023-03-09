Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $279.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.31. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,960 shares of company stock worth $7,147,653. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

