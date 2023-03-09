Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.29. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $42.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

