Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 116.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 689,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 630,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPG opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

