Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

NYSE:BAM opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

