Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

