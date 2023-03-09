Ethic Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,385,000 after acquiring an additional 147,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 243,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

