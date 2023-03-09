Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Radian Group worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,272,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,960,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

