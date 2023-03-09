BlackRock Inc. Sells 167,765 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,685,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,765 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.28% of Cadence Bank worth $449,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $2,458,000.

NYSE CADE opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CADE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

