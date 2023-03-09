Ethic Inc. Buys New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $99.31 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

