Ethic Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 858,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE EGP opened at $165.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.12. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Further Reading

