First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.74 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,205 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,144 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,272,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

