Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.2 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $259.58 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

