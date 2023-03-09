First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.04 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Chemed worth $24,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $508.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

