Ethic Inc. Acquires New Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AN opened at $142.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,833,858 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

