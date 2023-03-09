Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,733 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $5,863,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

