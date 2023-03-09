GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $41,078.08 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Nick Daddario sold 200 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $16,400.00.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after buying an additional 610,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

