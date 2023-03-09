AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

AVJennings Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15.

Get AVJennings alerts:

AVJennings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in the development and sale of land, new homes and townhomes, and apartments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pte.

Receive News & Ratings for AVJennings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVJennings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.