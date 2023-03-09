AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.
AVJennings Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15.
AVJennings Company Profile
