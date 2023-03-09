JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on April 25th

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JMG opened at GBX 111.02 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.87. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 91 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.45 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.40 and a beta of 0.68.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

