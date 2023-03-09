Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,309,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,146 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $525.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,067 shares of company stock worth $1,074,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Further Reading

