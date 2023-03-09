Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $548.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.22. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 66,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

