Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $548.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.22. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 66,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.
Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
