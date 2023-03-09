Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

