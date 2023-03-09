Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.52.

NYSE DKS opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $150.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

