DA Davidson Weighs in on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $13.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.0 %

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $150.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after purchasing an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.