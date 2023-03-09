ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.