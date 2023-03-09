Lido Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Kroger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

