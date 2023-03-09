Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 283.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

ES opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

