Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Micron Technology stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

