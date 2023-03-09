Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Asana by 2,911.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 345,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334,087 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana Profile

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

