American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,494 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 244,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 178,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,588,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $2,479,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

