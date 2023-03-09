Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.49 Million in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

NYSE:DVA opened at $79.38 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

