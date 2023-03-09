Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.67. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

