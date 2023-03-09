Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Stock Up 0.8 %
AWK opened at $138.24 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.
