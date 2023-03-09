Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $138.24 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

