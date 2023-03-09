Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 29.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,126,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

